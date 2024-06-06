 
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set

Olivia Cooke starred as Queen Alicent Hightower in the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series

June 06, 2024

Olivia Cooke met many stars on the set of the film directed by Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise was one of them.

During an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on June 5, the House of the Dragon actress recalled an awkward meeting on the sets of Ready Player One.

According to Olivia, the film’s director Steven invited a celebrity guest daily to the set, she said, "I'm like, ‘Oh god, don’t look at me.'"

Olivia continued, "And he’s got loads of mates and they happen to be celebrities, like George Lucas would come to set. And then, we got whispers that Tom Cruise was gonna come to set."

The House of Dragon actress detailed the nerve-racking interaction of meeting Tom she noted, "And then, I hear Steven go, ‘Olivia, come meet my good friend, Tom Cruise, I completely blacked out.”

She went on to say, “But apparently my friend ran to the top of the stage to watch this interaction and apparently, I bowed like a servant, like boobs to knee, like bowed, and then just shook his hand and then came to."

It is pertinent to mention that in the film Ready Player One which was released in 2018, Olivia starred alongside Tye Sheridan.

