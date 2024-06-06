Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans

Millie Bobby Brown and husband Jake Bon Jovi are already sharing baby plans with their family.

Jon Bon Jovi, who previously confirmed that his son has tied the knot with the Stranger Things actress in a private ceremony on The One Show, recently shared how surreal it is to see their already thinking about babies.

“My grandkids will be more English than Italian or my other heritage! How crazy is that? It’s a very exciting time. My other son (Jesse) just got married so we’re welcoming two daughters-in-law into our family,” Jon told The Sun.

He continued: “To think that they’re carrying on my father’s name, my grandfather’s and my great-grandfather’s . . . wow! Suddenly, your kids are married and then they’re telling you about the prospect of grandbabies . . . woah. There's no chapter in my book that went this far.”

His statement comes after an insider privy to Daily Mail revealed how Millie is “desperate” to start a family with Jake after secretly tying the knot.

“Millie is 20 years young and loves being married, and though she is enjoying the moments she is making with Jake, when it comes to plans to start a family, they'd like to start sooner rather than later. Once her commitments with Stranger Things are finally over, that is when she'd like to have them start trying,” they had claimed.