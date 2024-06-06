 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce find engagement queries 'bad': Source

Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce are reportedly getting frustrated because of constant engagement pressure

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce find engagement queries 'bad': Source

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce are reportedly getting annoyed over fans and family’s constant inquiry about their engagement.

While Swifties cannot wait for the Eras Tour hitmaker to exchange rings with her new boyfriend, the NFL player is seemingly taking his time to pop the question.

As per a new report of Life & Style, the famous couple is tired of the constant chatter about their engagement.

An insider claimed about the footballer, “The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough.”

“But he also gets questions from friends, and the more he’s pressured, the more he withdraws,” they added.

Speaking of the Lover crooner, they added, “Her friends bring it up all the time, and she’s ordered them to stop mentioning it.”

“The constant questions are not helping. She’s 100 percent sure that Travis is The One, and she’s just hoping the proposal happens soon, because she wants to get on with the next stage of their lives,” the insider shared before resigning from the chat. 

Saba Qamar gives fans up-close tour of her 'full of love' mansion
Saba Qamar gives fans up-close tour of her 'full of love' mansion
Glen Powell co-star Ardia Arjona finalizes divorce amid Jason Mamoa romance
Glen Powell co-star Ardia Arjona finalizes divorce amid Jason Mamoa romance
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how being legally blind is 'advantageous'
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how being legally blind is 'advantageous'
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez 'thrilled' with Ben Affleck drama
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez 'thrilled' with Ben Affleck drama
Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'
Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'
Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set
Olivia Cooke reveals embarrassing moment meeting Tom Cruise on set