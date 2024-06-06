Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce find engagement queries 'bad': Source

Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce are reportedly getting annoyed over fans and family’s constant inquiry about their engagement.

While Swifties cannot wait for the Eras Tour hitmaker to exchange rings with her new boyfriend, the NFL player is seemingly taking his time to pop the question.

As per a new report of Life & Style, the famous couple is tired of the constant chatter about their engagement.

An insider claimed about the footballer, “The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough.”

“But he also gets questions from friends, and the more he’s pressured, the more he withdraws,” they added.

Speaking of the Lover crooner, they added, “Her friends bring it up all the time, and she’s ordered them to stop mentioning it.”

“The constant questions are not helping. She’s 100 percent sure that Travis is The One, and she’s just hoping the proposal happens soon, because she wants to get on with the next stage of their lives,” the insider shared before resigning from the chat.