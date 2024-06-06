Olivia Rodrigo calls rumoured beau Louis Partridge 'angel boy', fans react

Olivia Rodrigo wished rumoured boyfriend Louis Partridge birthday on June 4, 2024.

On Instagram, Partridge, known for his role in Enola Holmes celebrated his 21st birthday, sharing his childhood photo.

Alongside the photo, Partridge joked about finally being able to legally drink. In the caption he wrote in French, which translated to, "One beer please."

Rodrigo, who is linked to the Paddington 2 actor since October of last year, commented on the post, "welcome to the 21 club angel boy!!!!" along with a few heart emojis.

Partridge and Rodrigo's fans and followers freaked out on the singer's comment, which received 119,874 likes and 2254 replies.

One fan replied, "@oliviarodrigo awww you guys are too cute!!!" while another added, "@oliviarodrigo omgggggg ur bf is coool my favvvv."

The dating rumours began when Rodrigo and Partridge were spotted together in London in October 2023.

Since then, the duo have been spotted together several times in New York igniting the speculations.

On the other hand, fans reportedly speculated that the singer's track So American from GUTS: Spilled album is about Partridge.