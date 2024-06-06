 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo calls rumoured beau Louis Partridge 'angel boy', fans react

Olivia Rodrigo's birthday wish to Louis Partridge sparks relationship rumours

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo calls rumoured beau Louis Partridge 'angel boy', fans react

Olivia Rodrigo wished rumoured boyfriend Louis Partridge birthday on June 4, 2024.

On Instagram, Partridge, known for his role in Enola Holmes celebrated his 21st birthday, sharing his childhood photo.

Olivia Rodrigo's birthday wish to Louis Partridge sparks relationship rumours

Alongside the photo, Partridge joked about finally being able to legally drink. In the caption he wrote in French, which translated to, "One beer please."

Rodrigo, who is linked to the Paddington 2 actor since October of last year, commented on the post, "welcome to the 21 club angel boy!!!!" along with a few heart emojis.

Partridge and Rodrigo's fans and followers freaked out on the singer's comment, which received 119,874 likes and 2254 replies.

One fan replied, "@oliviarodrigo awww you guys are too cute!!!" while another added, "@oliviarodrigo omgggggg ur bf is coool my favvvv."

The dating rumours began when Rodrigo and Partridge were spotted together in London in October 2023.

Since then, the duo have been spotted together several times in New York igniting the speculations.

On the other hand, fans reportedly speculated that the singer's track So American from GUTS: Spilled album is about Partridge. 

Saba Qamar gives fans up-close tour of her 'full of love' mansion
Saba Qamar gives fans up-close tour of her 'full of love' mansion
Glen Powell co-star Ardia Arjona finalizes divorce amid Jason Mamoa romance
Glen Powell co-star Ardia Arjona finalizes divorce amid Jason Mamoa romance
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how being legally blind is 'advantageous'
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how being legally blind is 'advantageous'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce find engagement queries 'bad': Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce find engagement queries 'bad': Source
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez 'thrilled' with Ben Affleck drama
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez 'thrilled' with Ben Affleck drama
Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'
Demi Moore's intentions for Joe Jonas revealed: 'She knows her lesson'
Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning reveals the scene she found most nostalgic
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Khloe Kardashian talks Scott Disick out of Ozempic weight loss journey
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Jake Bon Jovi reveals Millie Bobby Brown, son Jake's baby plans
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian two homes but different story
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Michael B. Jordan says super excited to work with his hero
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship
Amy Robach recalls being 'Breadwinner' in previous relationship