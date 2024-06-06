 
Billie Joe Armstrong flaunts friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift show

Taylor Swift earn praises from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

June 06, 2024

Taylor Swift earn praises from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

Rockstar Billie Joe Armstrong recently attended Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Lyon.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Billie flaunted his 'friendship bracelets' he accepted from fans.

In the caption, the American Idiot singer praised the So Long London hitmaker for the electrifying performances.

"Just saw Taylor Swift eras tour in Lyon France!! Great production. Great voice. Great entertainer. Great songwriting. Crazy crowd," he wrote.

He expressed his gratitude adding, "People even shared with me some friendship bracelets. Thanks a million @taylorswift."

Billie Joe Armstrong flaunts friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift show

Billie further shared his "bracelets say #sexybaby #assholeoutlaw."

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and appreciation for the Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

"This was me!! My girlfriend and I gave these to you, so awesome to meet you guys!!!!" one wrote.

While another commented, "You don’t know how much this means to me as a swiftie who is a lifelong Green Day fan."

Taylor Swift wrapped her Eras Tour shows in Lyon on June 3.

During her Lyon show, Swift praised her fans' resilience for dancing in the rain, marking tour's first official rain performance in Europe.

However, the tour continues with upcoming shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 7-9.

