Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s recent getaway turned out to be a bummer.

The couple, who recently renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii and announced their first pregnancy, jetted off to Japan for a babymoon, according to In Touch.

However, their trip turned out to be a bust.

“Their babymoon was a complete bust. Friends who saw them at their hotel [Aman Kyoto] said they looked miserable. Justin moped around and seemed sad and out of it, when this should have been one of the happiest times in his life. Hailey was always by his side and tried to lift his spirits, but he rarely smiled. It didn’t look like they were having fun at all,” an insider told the outlet.

Moreover, they also shared that Hailey is trying to support Justin who is still struggling with mental health issues.

“He’s still kind of in his own world. Hailey is his only true friend, and she’s under a lot of pressure to try to see him through this rough patch. It’s tough on her, especially now that she’s pregnant,” the source shared.

They continued, “But if anything can snap Justin out of this dark period, it’s Hailey. He loves her more than anything, and they both can’t wait to welcome their first child.”