Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga lock horns over Oscars 2025

Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga already have their eyes on the prize for Oscars 2025.



The duo is said to have been under rivalry as they were rumored to be in competition with each other for the role of Cleopatra in a film about the Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt in 2019.

While Lady Gaga never commented on the project, the 49-year-old actress did confess that she could never fill Elizabeth Taylor’s shoes who played the queen in the 1963 rendition of the film.

However, the remake was never made but screenwriter Brian Helgeland opened up about the project in an interview with Inverse and tapped Angelina as "the potential star."

Now, an insider tells In Touch that the duo will be locking horns for the Academy Awards next year as they are both looking to take the Best Actress award home.

“This next Oscar season, they both want the Best Actress prize, without question. Gaga’s convinced she’s hit it out of the park with 'Joker: Folie à Deux' and Angie’s purring about [Maria Callas biopic] Maria being one of the highlights of her career,” they shared.

They also noted that Lady Gaga’s friendship with Angelina’s ex Brad Pitt also adds more tiff to their rivalry.