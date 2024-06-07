 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga lock horns over Oscars 2025

An insider claims that Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga want the 'Best Actress' Oscar next year

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga lock horns over Oscars 2025

Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga already have their eyes on the prize for Oscars 2025.

The duo is said to have been under rivalry as they were rumored to be in competition with each other for the role of Cleopatra in a film about the Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt in 2019.

While Lady Gaga never commented on the project, the 49-year-old actress did confess that she could never fill Elizabeth Taylor’s shoes who played the queen in the 1963 rendition of the film.

However, the remake was never made but screenwriter Brian Helgeland opened up about the project in an interview with Inverse and tapped Angelina as "the potential star."

Now, an insider tells In Touch that the duo will be locking horns for the Academy Awards next year as they are both looking to take the Best Actress award home.

“This next Oscar season, they both want the Best Actress prize, without question. Gaga’s convinced she’s hit it out of the park with 'Joker: Folie à Deux' and Angie’s purring about [Maria Callas biopic] Maria being one of the highlights of her career,” they shared.

They also noted that Lady Gaga’s friendship with Angelina’s ex Brad Pitt also adds more tiff to their rivalry.

Zendaya shares candid insights on battle with anxiety
Zendaya shares candid insights on battle with anxiety
Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey
Justin Bieber 'miserable' during babymoon with Hailey
Dolly Parton puts love over career sans blink
Dolly Parton puts love over career sans blink
Data shows 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' strong start
Data shows 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' strong start
Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation
Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation
Dragons set to change the face of 'House of the Dragon' s2
Dragons set to change the face of 'House of the Dragon' s2
Kelly Clarkson shares Jon Bon Jovi's THIS song ‘almost killed' her
Kelly Clarkson shares Jon Bon Jovi's THIS song ‘almost killed' her
Joe Keery breaks silence over breakup with Maika Monroe
Joe Keery breaks silence over breakup with Maika Monroe
Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance
Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance
Dating Kanye West turns good for one of his exes
Dating Kanye West turns good for one of his exes
Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway Musical
Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway Musical
Ray J reveals why he and brandy 'Never' had sibling rivalry
Ray J reveals why he and brandy 'Never' had sibling rivalry