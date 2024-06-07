Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker

Michele Fitzgerald has finally spilled the beans on her new love interest and it is none other than Devin Walker.

The Survivor: Kaoh Rong winner confirmed the dating news on Thursday via her Instagram Stories during a Q&A session when a fan wrote "Post you and Devin, we stan."

"LOL FINEEEEEEE to answer ALL of your questions, that's my boyfriend," Fitzgerald replied in big white letters atop a photo of her and The Challenge champion kissing.

However, one fan wanted to know more about the love birds and asked her thoughts on the relationship.

Fitzgerald, 34, answered by resharing a video posted by fellow The Challenge star and Love Island USA alum Olivia Kaiser in which a man laughed as he went back and forth on a swing.

"This is how I feel." Fitzgerald wrote underneath the video, "???? ???? ???? ACCURATE."



The confirmation comes a couple of months after speculations of a romantic hookup between the two competitors from The Challenge season 40.

@Challengeteamtv dropped the bomb on X in April about some new romance brewing on the show.

“Michele is now hooking up with Devin on a TV show, even though he is one of her friend’s “exes”. It seems she didn’t learn her lesson from her previous fling with Callum & screwing over Amanda for Fessy,” the post read.

Fitzgerald first appeared as a competitor on MTV's The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies in 2021 where Walker also competed. She previously competed in Survivor's milestone 40th season Survivor: Winners at War after being as the second runner-up in season 32.