Ariana Grande teaming up with Penn Badgley for a music video

June 07, 2024

Ariana Grande has found a leading man for her new music video.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old pop star confirmed that Penn Badgley will star in the music video of her forthcoming song, The Boy Is Mine.

When Jimmy asked Ariana about the rumors of Penn's cameo in her upcoming music video, she replied, “'Yes. Definitely. Yeah, there are a couple little things.”

“The video stars Penn Badgley, who I've been a fan of my entire life. So it was just so amazing to work with him,” she revealed. “I am such a fan. It was so fun.”

'He's a good guy,' the Yes, And? hitmaker said of Penn, who has starred in the thriller series You and the teen drama series Gossip Girl.

“Yes. Super honored to have him,' Ariana said.

The singer later performed the new track The Boy Is Mine  for the first time on live television.

