Prince Harry misses major chance to reconcile with Prince William

Prince Harry chose to deepen his rift with brother Prince William as he missed a major chance to reconcile with him at the wedding ceremony of the Duke of Westminster.

The Duke of Sussex turned down the invitation to the “wedding of the year” to avoid interaction with the Prince of Wales, a royal expert has revealed.

Even though Harry shares a deep bond with Hugh Grosvenor, he decided to let him down by snubbing his wedding invite to satisfy his ego.

Prioritizing the Royal family rift over the Duke’s big day, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle chose to stay at home to avoid an "awkward" encounter with the Royals, especially William.

Speaking on the matter with The Mirror, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad.”

"However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Harry and Meghan were never going to accept an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, godfather to Archie and a close friend of Harry.

"They knew William would be there, reportedly as one of the ushers. They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm, especially since Meghan has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral."