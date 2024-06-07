 
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour

Taylor Swift set to kick off her 15 shows of Eras Tour in the U.K. on Friday night

June 07, 2024

As Taylor Swift gears up to kick off her highly anticipated 15-show Eras Tour in the U.K. on Friday night, her pal Lana Del Rey expressed her awe for the 14 times Grammy-winning artist.

In an interview with BBC News, Del Rey, also featured in Swift's track Snow on the Beach from Midnights album, talked about the Lover hitmaker's drive to achieve fame.

Del Rey said, "she wants it," adding, "she's told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone."

The Summer Sadness singer expressed her admiration for her friend, the So High School crooner, saying, "And how amazing – she’s getting exactly what she wants. She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off."

Swift's rise to superstardom is undeniable. With her successful Eras Tour, the re-recording of her albums, including 1989, Red, and Speak Now, and her recently released album The Tortured Poets Department, she has secured the status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

