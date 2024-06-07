 
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'

Beyoncé recorded a version of 'Jolene' for her latest album, 'Cowboy Carter'

June 07, 2024

Dolly Parton just expressed how much she loves Beyoncé's take on the lyrics of Jolene, a song originally sung by the country music icon.

For the unversed, the Single Ladies hitmaker recorded a rendition of Parton’s 1973 single for her latest album, Cowboy Carter, along with altering some of the lyrics.

The TYRANT singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight, insisting that she was actually “honoured” that Beyoncé decided to cover her song.

Discussing whether the duo have been in touch since the 42-year-old singer launched her album in March, Parton stated, "I mean, we've sent messages back and forth. She sent me flowers. I sent her flowers, that kind of stuff."

"But she took it and did her own version of it. She wasn't gonna be humble enough to say some woman's gonna be able to take her man," the 9 to 5 singer added.

Addressing the changed lyrics and the overall song, Dolly Parton commented, "So, she kinda Beyonce'd it up, so to speak. But I was so honored that she did the song." 

