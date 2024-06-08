Photo: Kim Kardashian looks up to Khloe Kardashian for THIS reason

Kim Kardashian is reportedly done with Kanye West’s four kids and their antics.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the doting mother of four called an unnamed pal and lamented regarding how much trouble her kids cause at home.

At one point the frustrated mother even claimed, "I'm open to anything at this point because I can't live like this," adding, "I ran out of patience and that's what my superpower was, being calm and patient."

She then admitted that sometimes she would wish to become strict with her children just like her sister Khloe Kardashian is with her kids.

"Sometimes it gets just a little intense," the SKIMS mogul said and expressed, "I want to be more strict like Khloé but I don't know why I have a hard time just saying, 'No is no.'”

To note here, Khloe Kardashian is the mother to two kids, Tatum, and True, whom she shares with former beau Tristan Thompson.

“I think I also don't want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way. They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears so that I'm like, 'Stop, stop. Sure. Take your iPad, you know, just stop,' " she continued to vent.

"I just have to be like, 'I don't care if you're gonna throw a tantrum in front of everyone. The answer is no," Kim remarked before signing off from the chat.