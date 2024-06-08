Tom Cruise daughter Suri shares major update about her life

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise, shared major life update as she revealed that she has been accepted into a prestigious college.

In a video shared on TikTok, the 18-year-old estranged daughter of Hollywood superstar revealed she would be going to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Suri celebrated her acceptance by posting the playful video also featuring her friends as they showcased their chosen colleges.

According to Daily Mail, Holmes, who tied the knot with Cruise in 2006, “takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.”

As for the Mission: Impossible star, he has been estranged with his daughter since he parted ways from Holmes back in 2012, six years after their marriage, Heat Magazine reported.

“Tom is feeling guilty about missing so much of her life, but insists that he hasn’t completely shut Suri out of his life, and does get updates from time to time,” they said.