Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years

Veteran artists honoured in memoriam during Daytime Emmy Awards 2024

June 08, 2024

The Daytime Emmys dedicated a moment to luminaries who left an impact on the industry.

The award show's annual 'In Memoriam' honoured media moguls like Johnny Wactor, Robyn Bernard, and Bill Hayes to name a few.

Wactor, best known for his General Hospital role as Brando Corbin, was shot and killed on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles.

Whereas, Bernard, best known for her role as Terry Brock in General Hospital, was found dead in an "open field behind [a] business" in San Jacinto, California on March 12.

And Hayes, a longtime cast member on Days of Our Lives as Doug Williams, died at the age of 98 in January 2024.

The prestigious award show was attended by many television celebrities including Lidia Bastianich, Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden, Steve Burton, Kelly Clarkson, Stefan Dennis, Zooey Deschanel, Scott Evans, Jackée Harry, Amelia Heinle, Annie Jones, Star Jones, Christel Khalil, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Eric Martsolf, Danielle Pinn, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Laura Wright.

The tribute also honoured Alec Musser, Barbara Rush, Leslie Shreve, Camden Toy, Ronald A. Weiner, Amanda Davies, Kamar de los Reyes, David Gail, Louis Gossett Jr., Bridget Dobson, William Kidston, Meg Bennett and Marla Adams.

