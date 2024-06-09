 
Kelly Clarkson breaks silence on replacing Katy Perry on 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson also won the first season of American Idol in 2002

June 09, 2024

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t think of herself as a good fit to fill in Katy Perry’s shoes in American Idol.

The 42-year-old host show, who was the winner of the singing competition’s first season in 2002, talked about taking on the position while walking the red carpet at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I want to be there as much as I possibly can.’ And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much,” she said.

Her statement comes after the Teenage Dream hitmaker announced her exit from the ABC show after six years.

"I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean I love Idol so much. It connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?" she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

