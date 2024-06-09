Kanye West, Bianca Censori break cover after bombshell lawsuit

Kanye West stepped out with Bianca Censori in Japan after former’s ex assistant filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

In an odd move, the Australian architect, who tied the knot with the rapper in 2022, covered herself up with nude-colored ensemble that dragged through the ground while concealing her head wearing a black-colored cap.

The couple was seen arriving at the Narita International Airport after Kanye’s ex aide Lauren Pisciotta filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in which she also accused him of wrongful termination as well as breach of contract.

Taking to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Lauren claimed that he frequently sent her explicit text messages and images.

Moreover, Page Six brought further allegations to light and shared that she also claimed that both Kanye and Bianca bragged about having a five-person o**y in one of several explicit phone calls.

Kanye hit back at her allegations and claimed that he fired Lauren because she was “lascivious and unhinged,” and had also demanded a whopping $4 million salary.

He also called her claims “baseless” and further accused her of “blackmail and extortion.”Pisciotta claimed in the complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court that West frequently sent her explicit text messages and images.