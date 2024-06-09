Is Blake Lively making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Fans are abuzz with the speculations over whether Blake Lively will make a surprise appearance husband Ryan Reynolds' upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

The new teaser released on Best Friends Day, celebrating Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman's friendship, featured the arrival of what looks like a Lady Deadpool.

In the teaser, after Deadpool says, "I’m about to lose everything that I’ve ever cared about," a pair of leg can be seen walking in Deadpool suit.

Fans are convinced that it could be Blake Lively portraying the character of Lady Deadpool.

One X user noted, "Willing to bet Blake Lively’s playing Lady Deadpool. It would make perfect sense given that she’s married to Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds."

Another user suggested, "I’m just saying, if Lady Deadpool is Blake Lively… this is the best decision ever made in the history of decision making."

In Deadpool & Wolverine Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite after first working together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which also marked the actor's debut as Deadpool.

On the other hand, the film, scheduled to release on July 18, earned an R rating earlier this week, marking it to be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for this classification.

Watch new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' teaser:



