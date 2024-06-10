Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation

Guy Fieri honours youngest son Ryder on high school graduation

Guy Fieri celebrated his youngest son Ryder's achievement with a sweet note.



On Sunday, June 9, the 56-year-old Emmy winner took to his official social media accounts to share his son’s major milestone.

The celebratory post features glimpses from Ryder High School Graduation ceremony along with Fieri’s wife Lori and eldest son Hunter.

He wrote in the caption while tagging Ryder, "So proud of @_ryderfieri."

"Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GOA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year. Love you son!" Fieri gushed over his son’s achievements.

The first slide of the carousel showcases Fieri’s youngest son dressed in a cap and gown and posed along with his mom and elder brother.

The TV presenter also shared a selfie with his recent high school graduated son.

Moreover, Ryder’s mom Lori also took to her Instagram handle to congratulate her son on his latest milestone.

She wote in the caption revealing his next academic stop, “Off to San Diego State University in August. Love you so much and I will miss seeing you every day.”