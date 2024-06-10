 
Geo News

Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation

Guy Fieri joined his son Ryder’s graduation ceremony along with his wife Lori and eldest son Hunter.

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Guy Fieri honours youngest son Ryder on high school graduation

Guy Fieri celebrated his youngest son Ryder's achievement with a sweet note.

On Sunday, June 9, the 56-year-old Emmy winner took to his official social media accounts to share his son’s major milestone.

The celebratory post features glimpses from Ryder High School Graduation ceremony along with Fieri’s wife Lori and eldest son Hunter.

He wrote in the caption while tagging Ryder, "So proud of @_ryderfieri."

"Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GOA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year. Love you son!" Fieri gushed over his son’s achievements.

The first slide of the carousel showcases Fieri’s youngest son dressed in a cap and gown and posed along with his mom and elder brother.

The TV presenter also shared a selfie with his recent high school graduated son.

Moreover, Ryder’s mom Lori also took to her Instagram handle to congratulate her son on his latest milestone.

She wote in the caption revealing his next academic stop, “Off to San Diego State University in August. Love you so much and I will miss seeing you every day.”

Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale
Sofia Richie celebrates the arrival of baby daughter Eloise
Sofia Richie celebrates the arrival of baby daughter Eloise
Is Blake Lively making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine'? video
Is Blake Lively making a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Will Smith joins fans at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' screening
Will Smith joins fans at 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' screening
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola, Luke, Claudia, more give some modern love advice video
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola, Luke, Claudia, more give some modern love advice
'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning recalls strange street incident
'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning recalls strange street incident
'Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright slams Lala Kent over nanny feud
'Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright slams Lala Kent over nanny feud
Camilla Cabello 'excited' to say goodbye to normal life
Camilla Cabello 'excited' to say goodbye to normal life
Jason Kelce comments on brother Travis' life since dating Taylor Swift
Jason Kelce comments on brother Travis' life since dating Taylor Swift
Kanye West, Bianca Censori headed towards ‘power imbalance' in marriage?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori headed towards ‘power imbalance' in marriage?