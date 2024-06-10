Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon’

Joseph Sikora opened up about his inspiration for the casting of the Power prequel

During the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost in New York City, the 47-year-old actor revealed who he wants to see play his character Tommy Egan’s younger version in the upcoming spinoff series of Origins.

The prequel of the series was announced in March and will tell “the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy,” played by Omari Hardwick and Sikora as per the press release released by STARZ

While referring to Lian Armitage who played the role of Young Sheldon in the spinoff series of Big Bang Theory, Sikora said, "I hope they choose somebody who's as good as the kid who plays young Sheldon [in Young Sheldon]."

The Young Sheldon series recently wrapped in the month of May after completing its seven seasons.

He went on to say, "I think that they can do it. It can work. They've done it before in all their shows, and I think that Young Sheldon is a fun and funny show."

It is pertinent to mention that Origins is the fourth spinoff series since Power concluded in 2020.