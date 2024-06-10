Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision

Suri Cruise has made a bold move to distance herself from her famous father, Tom Cruise, by dropping his last name from her stage name.



It comes after Suri recently turned 18 and is no longer dependent financially on her father, with whom she was last photographed in 2012, as per reports.

Suri chose her mom, Katie Holmes’ middle name, ‘Noelle,’ when listing herself in her high school theater production of the musical Head Over Heels, as reported by Closer Magazine.

It's worth noting that Suri has not taken any legal steps to change her name, but whatever her decision may be, the publication claimed that Katie supports her.

“Katie is so proud of Suri, and totally supports her in dropping the name Cruise,” they said of Katie’s reaction over daughter’s major move.

“If Tom wants to make an effort to be in her life again, things could change, but at this point the name weighs her down more than it helps her,” they added.

Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012 after six years of marriage allegedly due to his link to Scientology.

While she was awarded sole custody of their daughter, Tom was to pay child support of £318,000 a year, which ended after Suri turned 18.

Since their divorce, the Mission: Impossible star has not been a major part of Suri’s life growing up, according to multiple reports.

However, he sued a US magazine back in 2013 after they claimed that he has "abandoned" his daughter