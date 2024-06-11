 
Geo News

Taylor Swift adds 'fashionable' accessory to 'Eras Tour' outfit

Taylor Swift recently endured a hand cramp while performing in Edinburgh due to the cold, however, she seems to have come up with a solution

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Taylor Swift adds 'fashionable' accessory to 'Eras Tour' outfit 

Taylor Swift decided to don a pair of black gloves as a part of one of her Eras Tour fits, and managed to keep it classy despite having done it for a purpose.

A fan was quick to share these thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “Here’s my not-exciting theory: they’re for practical purposes. It’s chilly in Edinburgh.

They continued, “TTPD is long and she dances very little until Broken Heart. Her hands need to be warm to avoid another acoustic-set hand cramp. So, gloves. But fashionable ones!”

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

The Blank Space singer had performed at the same arena before where she revealed to her fans that she was facing a hand cramp due to the cold.

“Oh God! Hand cramp! I’m so sorry everyone, this has never happened before but my hand is frozen, I’m just going to warm it. I’m so embarrassed. My hand’s like a claw!” she shared massaging her hands on stage.

However, an adorable moment occurred the same night when two fans got engaged at the show! “Congratulations, wow! I just saw that whole thing. Man, that’s amazing … Thanks for doing that at my concert; that’s a big moment!”, Taylor Swift exclaimed after witnessing the proposal.

Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'Nepo Baby' label, strives to prove himself
Brooklyn Beckham addresses 'Nepo Baby' label, strives to prove himself
R.L. Stine weighs in on 'Fear Street' and 'Goosebumps' success
R.L. Stine weighs in on 'Fear Street' and 'Goosebumps' success
Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke meet their toy doubles for 'Inside Out 2'
Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke meet their toy doubles for 'Inside Out 2'
Jon Bon Jovi reminisces funny memory with Michael Jackson
Jon Bon Jovi reminisces funny memory with Michael Jackson
Tom Hardy unveils 'critic' who knows 'better' than him
Tom Hardy unveils 'critic' who knows 'better' than him
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals life-altering 'attitude shift' after cancer battle
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals life-altering 'attitude shift' after cancer battle
Taylor Swift fans spot major hint about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor Swift fans spot major hint about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'
'Grateful' Neve Campbell discusses how 'Scream' franchise 'came back'
'Grateful' Neve Campbell discusses how 'Scream' franchise 'came back'
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan share vision for 'Bridgerton' steamy scenes
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan share vision for 'Bridgerton' steamy scenes
'Desperately unhappy' Simon Cowell saved by son, Eric
'Desperately unhappy' Simon Cowell saved by son, Eric
Celine Dion explains why she kept stiff-person syndrome diagnosis hidden
Celine Dion explains why she kept stiff-person syndrome diagnosis hidden
David Beckham perfects his gardening skills with fans' advice
David Beckham perfects his gardening skills with fans' advice