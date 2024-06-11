Amanda Kloots pens heartfelt note for late husband Nick Cordero on son Elvis's 5th birthday

Amanda Kloots marked her son Elvis Cordero's 5th birthday with a sweet note.

On Monday, June 10, the 42-year-old TV personality took to her official Instagram account and wished her son while remembering her late husband.

Amanda welcomed her son Elvis with her late husband Nick Cordero who passed away in July 2020 due to COVID-19.

In the celebratory post, Amanda shared throwback pictures of Nick and their son Elvis featuring his first few days of life.

The Tell Me Your Dreams author began in her caption with, “June 10, 2019 At 6:41am Elvis Eduardo Cordero was born after 56 hours of labor!!! Happy Birthday to Elvis!"

She continued, “I’m super nostalgic today so forgive all the photos that might be posted. I don’t think you ever feel as close to your partner as you do on the day your child is born.”

"It’s a crazy and beautiful moment that I’ll never forget,” Amanda added.

While revealing that her son spent the first two days in the NICU after his birth she said Nick was ‘SO PROUD’ and was ‘taking every friend and family member to see his new son."