 
Geo News

Johnny Depp skills snatched 'Edward Scissorhands' from top actors

Johnny Depp opens up about how many A-listers were in line to play Edward Scissorhands

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Johnny Depp skills snatched 'Edward Scissorhands' from top actors

Johnny Depp has a proven acting chops but he was in the past questioning them after several A-list stars were under consideration to play Edward Scissorhands.

Sharing this in a docuseries on Tim Burton, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said from Tom Hanks to Michael Jackson were in contact with the filmmaker to play the lead role in the darkly fantastical film.

Not to mention, Tom Cruise, was also on the list as the noted actor says he “was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands — true story.”

Johnny says he was so attracted toward the script but he believed his chances were slim because of other top stars under consideration.

“He’s never going to cast me when everyone in Hollywood is after the part,” he remembers his thinking at the time.

Though Johnny reluctantly agreed to meet Tim and the meeting kicked off a long collaboration of hit movies over the years.

PR guru offers advice to Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours
PR guru offers advice to Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumours
'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update
'Deadpool and Wolverine' gets discouraging Taylor Swift update
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant become lovers from friends
Amy Robach worked as T.J. Holmes painkiller
Amy Robach worked as T.J. Holmes painkiller
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham eager to start family with wife Nicola: 'So soon'
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham eager to start family with wife Nicola: 'So soon'
Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking reason stiff-person diagnosis was delayed
Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking reason stiff-person diagnosis was delayed
King Charles 'committed' to be there for Archie, Lili amid cancer diagnosis
King Charles 'committed' to be there for Archie, Lili amid cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting is tough
Meghan Markle in love with idea of 'superstar entrepreneur', acting is tough
Prince Harry 'nightmare' as King Charles won't pick up his calls
Prince Harry 'nightmare' as King Charles won't pick up his calls
Prince Harry's ‘worst fears confirmed' as he loses ‘last friends' in The Firm
Prince Harry's ‘worst fears confirmed' as he loses ‘last friends' in The Firm
Royal Family's left Prince Harry in stomach clenching agony
Royal Family's left Prince Harry in stomach clenching agony
Prince William, Harry patch up is 'lost cause' without Princess Diana 'intervention'
Prince William, Harry patch up is 'lost cause' without Princess Diana 'intervention'