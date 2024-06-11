Johnny Depp skills snatched 'Edward Scissorhands' from top actors

Johnny Depp has a proven acting chops but he was in the past questioning them after several A-list stars were under consideration to play Edward Scissorhands.



Sharing this in a docuseries on Tim Burton, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said from Tom Hanks to Michael Jackson were in contact with the filmmaker to play the lead role in the darkly fantastical film.

Not to mention, Tom Cruise, was also on the list as the noted actor says he “was not far away from actually playing Edward Scissorhands — true story.”

Johnny says he was so attracted toward the script but he believed his chances were slim because of other top stars under consideration.

“He’s never going to cast me when everyone in Hollywood is after the part,” he remembers his thinking at the time.

Though Johnny reluctantly agreed to meet Tim and the meeting kicked off a long collaboration of hit movies over the years.