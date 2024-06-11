 
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage

Katie Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for 6 years from 2006 to 2012

June 11, 2024

Katie Holmes is still dealing with the emotional aftermath of her marriage to Tom Cruise, which lasted for only six years, an insider has revealed.

The Batman Begins actor was left with deep scars after her ‘controlling and toxic’ relationship with the Mission: Impossible megastar ended in 2012, reported Heat Magazine.

After Cruise, Holmes tried her luck in love with Jamie Foxx, Emilio Vitolo and Bobby Wooten, despite fears of having her heart getting broke.

However, the actor prioritized her daughter Suri above all, they revealed, adding that Holmes is still on a hunt for Mr. Right.

“Katie is still dealing with the emotional fallout from her marriage to Tom,” they said. “He did such a number on her self-esteem, her ability to trust men, even on her ability to trust herself and her intuition.”

“Plus, even when she finally had the courage to pull the plug, it was so harrowing to escape him. It’s no exaggeration to say she’d rather be single for the rest of her life than wind up with another guy like Tom.

“He was so controlling – she totally lost herself in that relationship and it took her years to recover. To this day, it still haunts her and it makes her afraid that, with one wrong choice, she could end up in the same sort of toxic relationship all over again.”

Before concluding, the insider noted how the “scars that Tom left Katie with still haven’t fully healed,” adding that she now “wary of trusting her heart to anyone again.”

“She’d love to meet the right guy, but she has a big wall up. Men will always come second to her daughter, and she sees nothing wrong with that.”

