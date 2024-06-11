 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber announced pregnancy with Justin Bieber in May 2024

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Photo: Hailey Bieber talks drinking amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber recently talked about skipping on alcohol amid Justin Bieber pregnancy.

As fans will know, the Baby crooner and the fashion mogul confirmed that they will become parents six years after tying the knot in 2018.

In a recent chat with Vogue, the soon-to-be mother was asked whether she was taking alcohol amid pregnancy.

The beauty mogul responded that even though she is not drinking currently, she would still take “mocktail” sometimes.

“A mocktail right now for me, though, for sure,” the 27-year-old said.

She also shared about her new favourite summer drink that “was giving vacation, summer, sunshine - and that’s the drink I think of when I think of all of those things. You can’t go wrong with a spicy marg.“

Elsewhere in the interview, Hailey gushed over her pet dog by saying, “Piggy is a blonde Yorkie who just has so much attitude, pizzazz, and sass.”

“She just has a strut and prance, and I just felt like she gives off this aura of pink. She’s just a little pink piggy,” Hailey added as she revealed naming one of the blushes from her cosmetic range after her dog. 

