Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn

The pair's new film ‘Daddio’ is set to release in theaters on June 28, 2024

June 11, 2024

Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn aren't just sharing the screen in their new movie; they're also neighbors!

During the premiere of the duo’s new movie, Daddio at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on Monday, June 10, the 34-year-old actress disclosed that Penn lives in her neighborhood.

"Sean is my neighbor,” she said laughingly when asked if the pair had worked together before.

She also noted how Penn got his role in the film, "So when we were figuring out who [his character] Clark was gonna be, we were like, oh, we need a Sean Penn type. And I was like, maybe Sean Penn. So I went over and I was like, 'Can you read this?' "

Moreover, The 50 Shades of Grey’s actress revealed that one time Penn left his slippers at her house, "He comes over for brunch. Sometimes he wears flip-flops. You wouldn't expect that."

Johnson continued. "I didn't expect it. And then he left them there at my house for like three months. Everyone was like, whose shoes are these?"

"But yeah, so we had a friendship before and I think it made it feel really like we could really play with the power dynamics in that," she added.

Elsewhere in the panel discussion, Dakota said that the film was shot in over 16 days and "felt like Sean and I were in a little world of our own" while filming.

