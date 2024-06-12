 
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album

Rihanna revealed she is 'prepared to get back' with the new album

June 12, 2024

Rihanna has set the record straight about her rumoured retirement and teased new music.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna explained the meaning behind her viral 'I'm retired' shirt.

She said, "People got triggered with that retired word," Rihanna quipped. "They were like 'We're never getting an album now.' No one read the other line, it was something about, 'This is as dressed up as I get."

Furthermore, the We Found Love singer also hinted at the new music album, saying, "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start -- give me a second!"

Even though Rihanna have not released any song since 2016, her 2012 hit Diamonds is still making headlines as it was recently certified Diamond by the RIAA, a milestone that still resonates deeply with her.

She said, "Wow, I remember where we made it from the jump. It was in London, and I also remember performing 'Diamond' on tour," adding, "performing it with all the lights...everyone puts their phone out at that very moment. And it's connected to my grandma. I literally think of her every single time I perform that."

