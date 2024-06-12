 
Geo News

Brad Pitt ‘plans' to become father again

The decision of Brad Pitt was reportedly influenced by his relationship with his kids with Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Brad Pitt ‘plans’ to become father again

After facing cold attitudes from his kids, Brad Pitt is reportedly planning to give his fatherhood skills another try.

Though he was, according to reports, already eyeing to have a kid for more than a year with girlfriend Ines De Ramon however his children's latest moves to drop his surname in droves might fast-track this plan.

"Brad wants another chance at fatherhood," an insider says. "He's a different person than the first time around."

The sources reveal the Oscar winner was extremely hurt after Shiloh blindsided him over her decision to remove his name from hers.

"Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh's mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

"The days after Shiloh's birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad's life," the bird chirped. "He's deeply hurt and is also troubled that Vivienne and Zahara stopped using his name. It's clear Angelina is twisting the knife."

Brad and Angelina share six kids and their relationship with the former is, at best, complicated.

Oprah Winfrey admitted to hospital due to health complications
Oprah Winfrey admitted to hospital due to health complications
Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing
Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source