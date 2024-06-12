Brad Pitt ‘plans’ to become father again

After facing cold attitudes from his kids, Brad Pitt is reportedly planning to give his fatherhood skills another try.



Though he was, according to reports, already eyeing to have a kid for more than a year with girlfriend Ines De Ramon however his children's latest moves to drop his surname in droves might fast-track this plan.

"Brad wants another chance at fatherhood," an insider says. "He's a different person than the first time around."

The sources reveal the Oscar winner was extremely hurt after Shiloh blindsided him over her decision to remove his name from hers.

"Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh's mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this," the tipster tattled to In Touch.

"The days after Shiloh's birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad's life," the bird chirped. "He's deeply hurt and is also troubled that Vivienne and Zahara stopped using his name. It's clear Angelina is twisting the knife."

Brad and Angelina share six kids and their relationship with the former is, at best, complicated.