Sienna Miller reveals how she 'fell in love’ with younger boyfriend

Sienna Miller has finally revealed how she "fell in love" with her younger boyfriend, Oli Green.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, the 42-year-old actress revealed that her and Oli's romance began after they met at a Halloween party and was something she "didn't expect" to be taken "seriously."

"And then quite quickly, I fell in love. I wasn’t like, 'I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.' It was more, 'F***! Why are you young? That's so annoying,'" Sienna said.

Describing her 27-year-old beau as someone who is “well-adjusted,” the American Sniper star added, "There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women. It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation.”



“They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field," continued Sienna. "I see it in his female friends as well as in the men."



The Horizon: An American Saga star added that as she's grown older, she's learned from "people who are younger about how clear they are in their boundaries, having that self-assuredness and self-advocacy, having 'no' in the repertoire in a way that we just weren’t encouraged to have."

For those unversed, Sienna and Oli began dating in 2021 and made their red-carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.

Earlier this year, the couple took their relationship to the next level by welcoming their first child, a baby girl.