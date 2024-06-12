Samantha Markle addresses Meghan Markle's behavior towards her daughter

The fact that Meghan Markle did not have her niece present at her wedding has just been exposed.

Everything has been dished by the Duchess’ half-sister herself, in her interview alongside, Channel Seven's Sunrise on Friday.

There she said, “It was really surprising to hear that there was a narrative spun that made Ashley feel like she was not invited because of something having to do with me.”

“I heard from a royal insider who knows, that was up to up Meghan, so Meghan lied to my daughter which made my daughter feel begrudging of me,” she also added.

“I can see how my daughter would have felt, torn between the two and then feeling perhaps like she could not go to the wedding because of me.”

Later on into the conversation she also said, “That is not true, that is a lie. I found out that the royals did not say that, Meghan said that. She then lied to my daughter and made my daughter feel like it was something wrong with me that prevented her from going to the wedding.”

Even Ashleigh spoke out in that documentary and said, “I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from.”

“To know that it was because of my biological mother that this relationship, that's so important to me, was impacted in that way. I feel like because of her, it was taken away. It's been hard.”