Chace Crawford makes shocking confession about dating life

Chace Crawford made the revelations on the recent episode of 'Call Her Daddy' podcast

June 12, 2024

Chace Crawford has cleared the status of his relationship during a recent interview.

The Gossip Girl alum recently sat down for a chat with Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy and talked about his dating life.

When asked if he’s in a relationship, Chace replied, “No, it's a dumpster fire, Alex.”

In the teaser for the episode, he also revealed how he is trying out online dating these days as he is looking for his next partner on an app called Raya.

Chace, whose last public relationship was with actress Rebecca Rittenhouse in 2018, further confessed that despite his status as a Hollywood heartthrob, online dating has been going “terribly” for him.

He also talked about his GG co-star Leighton Meester and what was his first impression of her.

“I got to this big conference room and there was this one girl kind of sitting with her back turned. Leighton turned around and before she even [said anything] I'm like, ‘She's like so perfect,’” Chace recalled, adding that he thought “he was falling in love with her" at the time.

