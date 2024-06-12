 
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members

BTS member Jin returned from his mandatory military service in South Korea, on June 12, 2024

June 12, 2024

BTS member and the oldest of the seven K-pop sensations, Jin, who is also known as Kim Seokjin, returned from mandatory military service.

As he came back from Yeoncheon he was welcomed by his six band mates RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook who played a saxophone to celebrate the occasion.

A picture later posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the band that was captioned, “I’m home,” showed the 31-year-old reuniting with all his bandmates including Suga.

He sat in the center on a couch in front of a decorated wall. “Jin is Back,” the wall read.

The Epiphany singer also conducted a live broadcast which lasted 19 minutes on the Weverse platform where he thanked all his fans for the constant support as well as eagerness of his return.

On the same app, he posted the following for the K-Pop group’s fans, “Thank you so much to the reporters and the ARMY who came to the company for my discharge from the military…”

This event occurred just a day ahead of BTS’s 2024 Festa festival commemorating their 11th anniversary and their dear bandmates’ return who was their first member to enlist in the military service in 2022.

BTS is currently on a hiatus until all the members fulfil their service with the band confirming to reunite in 2025.

