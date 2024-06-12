Photo: Tom Hardy brands 'Knives Out 3' casting 'cool' offer

Tom Hardy recently addressed rumours regarding his casting in the movie Knives Out 3.

For those unversed, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, Josh Brolin and Thomas Haden Church have already been confirmed to star in the third installment of American mystery film series.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Tom was asked whether he will be joining the star-studded cast.

"Nobody's called me about this," the Peaky Blinders alum replied.

Expressing his amusement over the speculation, he added, "This came out in the Google machine this morning, even I was like 'What's this?'. Someone's gotta ask me."

"Sounds cool, but no one's asked me," the Venom star insisted.

Nonetheless, he teased before resigning from the chat, "That's showbiz, right? Maybe I am in it!"

In a recent chat with Tudum, the flick’s director Rian Johnson also expressed, "Jeremy’s a great actor who I’ve wanted to work with for a long time."

"I was very relieved he thought the hot sauce thing was funny! He’s playing a proper part in this one, we’ll keep the sauce off-screen,” he confirmed.

Keeping details about Jeremy’s role under wraps, he added, “Maybe we’ll sneak a few bottles onto the catering table."