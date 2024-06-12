Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?

Goldie Hawn claimed that she loves all her kids equally however Kate Hudson has something else to say.

On Wednesday, June 12 the 78-year-old actress appeared on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast and talked about her daughter Kate Hudson’s concern that Goldie loves Oliver Hudson more than her.

Goldie told Kelly that she equally loves and appreciates all her kids but still Kate "thinks Oliver [Hudson]'s my favorite."

"I tried to say to her, 'You know, nobody's really my favorite. ... You're all different,'" said Goldie.

She went on to say, "But the truth is... [your] firstborn is always one of the most interesting and memorable experiences, particularly because you don't have other children."

“You only have one — until you have the second one, if that's what you're gonna do — and that's what happened," the First Wives Club star added.

Moreover, Goldie noted while pointing at the time when she was pregnant with Kate, "I thought, 'How am I ever gonna love another child the way I love my firstborn?' "

It is pertinent to mention that Goldie shares a 45-year-old daughter, Kate, and a 47-year-old son Oliver with ex-Bill Hudson.

Additionally, she is also mom to son Wyatt Russell whom she shares with long-time partner Kurt Russell.