 
Geo News

Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman

The actress was honored with countless accolades at the AFI Achievement Award Gala

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman received the Life Achievement Award and became the first Australian woman ever to receive the award.

At the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, during a speech in honor of the Paddington star, Meryl Streep shared a story from their days of Big Little Lies.

She told the audience, "Reese [Witherspoon] told me — the very first night we were up in Monterrey before we started shooting, she said, ‘Do you know what she does?’"

"I said, ‘No. Nicole?’ She goes, ‘Yeah. You know what she does? She goes out at 5, before dawn, and she goes skinny dipping behind the hotel in the ocean,’" continued Streep.

The It's Complicated star added, "And I looked at Nicole and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? The Pacific [Ocean] is like 48° in March,'" 

"‘Yeah,’ she said, ‘I love it. Oh yeah,’" the Devil Wears Prada actress said while impersonating Kidman’s Australian accent.

Apart from Meryl Streep, the Practical Magic star received tributes from stars including Morgan Freeman. Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon to celebrate her AFI Life Achievement Award.

Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'
Kate Hudson calls THIS Taylor Swift song a 'killer'
Gayle Kings shuts off news of Oprah Winfrey being hospitalized
Gayle Kings shuts off news of Oprah Winfrey being hospitalized
Fifth Harmony still 'a possibility in the future'?
Fifth Harmony still 'a possibility in the future'?
Cher recalls how she worked on song 'Believe' after an argument
Cher recalls how she worked on song 'Believe' after an argument
Emilia Clarke shares candid details about 'incredibly precious' things
Emilia Clarke shares candid details about 'incredibly precious' things