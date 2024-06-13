Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman received the Life Achievement Award and became the first Australian woman ever to receive the award.



At the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, during a speech in honor of the Paddington star, Meryl Streep shared a story from their days of Big Little Lies.

She told the audience, "Reese [Witherspoon] told me — the very first night we were up in Monterrey before we started shooting, she said, ‘Do you know what she does?’"

"I said, ‘No. Nicole?’ She goes, ‘Yeah. You know what she does? She goes out at 5, before dawn, and she goes skinny dipping behind the hotel in the ocean,’" continued Streep.

The It's Complicated star added, "And I looked at Nicole and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? The Pacific [Ocean] is like 48° in March,'"

"‘Yeah,’ she said, ‘I love it. Oh yeah,’" the Devil Wears Prada actress said while impersonating Kidman’s Australian accent.

Apart from Meryl Streep, the Practical Magic star received tributes from stars including Morgan Freeman. Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon to celebrate her AFI Life Achievement Award.