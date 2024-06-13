Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift

Miley Cyrus talked about her father Billey Ray Cyrus in a recent interview amid speculated family tensions.



In the latest appearance with David Letterman for the newest episode of his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 31-year-old Flower singer reflected on the positive and negative lessons she's learned from her father, Billy Ray.

Miley said, "He has a relationship and a foot on the ground to the real and to nature and he always did, even when he was super famous."

The Grammy winner songstress went on to say, "I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both."

"I also inherited the narcissism from my father," she added.

Elsewhere during the conversation, she credited Billey Ray for her achievements.

"Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally I wouldn't be sitting in this chair, I wouldn't exist,” Miley said adding, “(He) has always made me feel safer in my own mind because we're very similar in our ideas."

It is pertinent to mention that reportedly there are some family rift going on between the Cyrus clan which began after Miley’s mother Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022.