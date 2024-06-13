Did Ben Affleck relapse amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes? Insider reveals

Ben Affleck is not letting marital woes with Jennifer Lopez that much.

Recently, a report quoted by In Touch claimed that the Batman actor was on the verge of relapsing and drinking alcohol again as one of his friends alleged that Ben is “at risk” of picking up the bottle.

However, these reports were debunked as an insider now tells the outlet that the reports are “inaccurate,” and Ben is doing better than ever.

“Ben Affleck has not fallen off the wagon despite a shocking report claiming his friends are worried about the actor as he prepares to divorce Jennifer Lopez,” In Touch revealed.

A source further confirmed to the outlet that he is still fully sober.

Ben first admitted himself into rehab for alcohol abuse in 2021, and then checked himself again in 2017.

He also spoke about the history of alcoholism which runs in his family in an old interview with The New York Times.

“The older I’ve gotten, the more I recognize that my dad did the best he could. There’s a lot of alcoholism and mental illness in my family. The legacy of that is quite powerful and sometimes hard to shake,” he had said.