Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle once made a joke with Kate Middleton that was not well-perceived by the audience.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her first entry in Trooping The Colour in 2018, after which Kate asked her opinion of the ceremony.

Sharing how the conversation went down, Prince Harry revealed how Kate asked Meghan what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour.

Meghan responded: "Colourful."

Harry adds how Meghan's response to Harry did not get an apt response. He said: "A yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole".

Harry also touched upon the time he told Kate Middleton and Prince William of his love interest in Meghan back in the day.

He revealed: “I casually mentioned that there was … a new woman in my life. They surged forward. ’Who is she?’” he writes, according to Us Weekly.

“She’s an actress. ‘Oh?’ She’s American. ‘Oh.’ On a show called Suits. Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: ’F—k off?’”

