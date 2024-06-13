 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton sense of humour laid bare

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Meghan Markle 'Trooping the colour' joke that received silence from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle once made a joke with Kate Middleton that was not well-perceived by the audience.

The Duchess of Sussex, who made her first entry in Trooping The Colour in 2018, after which Kate asked her opinion of the ceremony. 

Sharing how the conversation went down, Prince Harry revealed how Kate asked Meghan what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour.

Meghan responded: "Colourful."

Harry adds how Meghan's response to Harry did not get an apt response. He said: "A yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole".

Harry also touched upon the time he told Kate Middleton and Prince William of his love interest in Meghan back in the day.

He revealed: “I casually mentioned that there was … a new woman in my life. They surged forward. ’Who is she?’” he writes, according to Us Weekly. 

“She’s an actress. ‘Oh?’ She’s American. ‘Oh.’ On a show called Suits. Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: ’F—k off?’”

Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'
Moment Prince Harry thought he was meeting King, Prince William for 'duel'
King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
King Charles finally threatens Prince Harry with massive consequences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
King Charles using cancer as distraction from Prince Harry rift
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Royal Family 'real diva' who beats Meghan Markle: Expert
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Jennifer Lopez forbids crew from making 'eye contact' with her?
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Meghan Markle Hollywood friends 'dropping like flies': 'Oprah no longer involved'
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie are holding Prince Harry together
King Charles, Prince Andrew relationship at risk as feud intensifies
King Charles, Prince Andrew relationship at risk as feud intensifies
Kate Middleton goes above and beyond to reward Kensington Palace aide
Kate Middleton goes above and beyond to reward Kensington Palace aide
Prince Harry's isolation grows as Royal family, pals turn their backs
Prince Harry's isolation grows as Royal family, pals turn their backs
King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest rejection ‘heart wrenching' for Prince Harry
King Charles, Kate Middleton's latest rejection ‘heart wrenching' for Prince Harry