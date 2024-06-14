Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' suiter Andrea Denver gets married

Taylor Swift's Blank Space music video star Andrea Denver is officially married.

Denver, known for his roles on Bravo's Summer House and Winter House, tied the knot with model Lexi Sundin in Italy on June 13, 2024.

Before gaining fame on reality TV, the 33-year-old made a notable appearance in the I Can Do It With a Broke Heart singer's music video from her 1989 album.

In the Blank Space video, Denver is seen at the end as Swift's new love interest, replacing model Sean O'Pry.

Denver and Sundin's love story began in April 2021, but the relationship faced a brief pause when he went to the Hamptons to film Summer House.

However, after the show, Denver and Sundin rekindled their romance in November 2021.

The couple announced their engagement at BravoCon 2023, inviting Denver's castmates to their Italian wedding.

On the other hand, Denver chose not to return to Winter House in 2022 to focus on his relationship with Sundin.