Ariana Grande begins new chapter with ex manager Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande rekindles her partnership with former music manager Scooter Braun

June 14, 2024

Scooter Braun announced his renewed partnership with Ariana Grande on Wednesday

Ariana Grande is continuing work with ex manager Scooter Braun less than one year after firing him.

Ariana's rep announced their renewed partnership on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“Ariana Grande and HYBE, led by CEO Scooter Braun, look forward to continuing their long-standing business partnership and pursuing creative opportunities in Weverse and REM Beauty,” Braun wrote on Instagram via his marketing company SB Projects’ page.

Braun, 42, then confirmed the news on Instagram Wednesday as he wrote, “New chapter but always team Ari :).”

Braun, who managed her during her early years of her music career, however, won't be invovled in her music ventures and would only work on promoting her makeup brand REM Beauty.

Grande is now managed by Brandon Creed after signing on with his Good World Management firm that was launched late last year.

Many artists including Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and Carly Rae Jepsen also distanced themselves from Braun around the same time Grande fired him last year following the Taylor Swift controversy.

For those unversed, Braun's feud with Taylor Swift began when he bought her master recordings in June 2019.

He sold the masters for more than $300 million in 2020, to which Swift, 34, vowed to re-record her first six albums.

