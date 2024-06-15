 
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school

Shakira opened up about being a single mother of sons, Sasha and Milan, whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué

June 15, 2024

Shakira shared a heartwarming memory of her sons' first day of school.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Shakira opened up about moving from Barcelona to Miami and the challenges it brought, especially for her sons Sasha and Milan.

The Whenever, Wherever singer admitted she was nervous about how her children would adjust to their new environment.

She recalled, "I’ll never forget, the first day of school, I’d been super nervous, and when I picked them up, they jumped on me and hugged me and said, ‘We love it!'" adding, "My eyes had been as wide as saucers all day, waiting for the worst news, and they came out running and jumping with joy."

"When kids find a good environment at school, it’s just easy, meanwhile, us adults also have to find friends, but there’s no school I can go to at my age," the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker added.

Shakira, who shares her kids with ex Gerard Piqué, talked about her experience as single mother in an interview with Zane Lowe.

The Colombian singer shared how she balances her busy career with parenting, often staying up late to spend time with her boys.

