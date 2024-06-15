Zac Efron expresses excitement over sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman

Zac Efron just shared his sentiments over what its like to share the screen with Nicole Kidman again in the film, Family Affair, 12 years after they co-starred together in The Paperboy.

The 36-year-old High School Musical star and the 56-year-old Kidman attended the premiere of their Netflix special on Thursday, June 13, where Efron had a conversation with PEOPLE.

Comparing his previous project together, 2012's The Paperboy, to Family Affair, "was kind of different than this one."

"A little darker, but our characters had this romantic arc and this felt like we kind of were picking up where that one left off in a really wonderful way," Efron said, adding, "This was the fun version."



He continued, "So Nicole kind of called me and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this? Because if you want to do it, I'll do it.' It was like, '100%, if you want to do it,' " he adds. "I was honored to get that call. That made my year."

Additionally, Zac Efron was also asked if he feels awkward filming romance scenes with actors, he is friendly with, to which he responded, "You know what? It's actually not."