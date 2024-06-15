 
Tom Brady shares rare details about his life with three kids

Tom Brady, who is a Florida-born former footballer, opened up about his daily routine with kids

June 15, 2024

Tom Brady seemingly still enjoys a life full of activities and enjoyment after retiring from football career.

In a recent chat with People Magazine, the NFL player weighed in on his simple yet energetic life in his hometown, Florida.

Tom kicked off the discussion by saying, "The quality of life in Florida is just really nice."

He went on to explain, "It's all the outdoor activities that I love the most. Being on the water is great. I live on a golf course, and I love just being able to get out there, even if it's for 20 minutes, just chipping a few balls."

The former footballer then gave a sneak peek into his usual day-to-day activities, which he finds most similar to that of an enthusiastic teenager.

Tom remarked with a laugh, "I have to be really active," and shared, "I'm still like a 14-year-old boy.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Tom is the father to two sons, Jack and Benjamin, and daughter, Vivian.

“I've just got all this energy, so I'll just go hit a few shots on the course, and then come home and swim in the pool, and then work out, and then the kids come home and we play volleyball in the backyard," Tom added before moving to another topic. 

