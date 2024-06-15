 
Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'

Jelly Roll detailed his tattoos and pointed out the one he dislikes the most

June 15, 2024

Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'

Jelly Roll just opened up about his tattoos and openly admitted how dislikes most of them particularly pointing out one of them which he despises.

In his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 39-year-old country music icon revealed the “bad” tattoo that he has.

"I have a tattoo on my arm that I gave somebody a quarter sack of bad weed for," Jelly Roll told the host Howard Stern, when he asked the Need A Favor singer if there was any body art that he regretted getting.

"And it looks like a quarter sack of bad weed tattoo,” he stated, adding, "They look decent because they're all grouped together, so you're like, 'They don't look horrible, Jelly. ' But until you dissect them and zoom in you're like, 'These suck bad.' It's just bad art. There's no other way to say it.'"

The Son of A Sinner hit-maker also admitted opting for the bad decision of getting unhygienic tattoos.

"I've gotten staph infections from bad tattoos. I've learned nothing," he stated, continuing, "You talk about bull-headed. And I still went back to the same guy that gave me the staph infection." 

