Photo: Anne Hathaway looks up to Jennifer Garner for work-inspo: Source

Anne Hathaway has been flaunting her age defying looks for years now.

While the Devil Wears Prada veteran is well-praised for her skillful acting, her slim physique and youthful looks have equally shone through her successful acting career.

The mother of two will be turning 42 years old this year, yet she has a perfectly toned body couple with her never-ending charm.

Spilling the beans on Anne’s secret decades-long beauty and success, a source told In Touch Weekly that her “Tom Cruise-like” “degree of focus” and “drive” were responsible.

“Anne also brings that fire to her workouts, and she's like a 22-year-old when she's in the gym and keeping her body tight and toned,” an insider revealed about her intense workout routine.

They went on to mention, “Remember, Anne has done and continues to want to do action movies and show off that side of herself too!”

“I don't think she'd ever be happy with a career where she's only acting in rom-coms, even though she's as good at that genre as anybody,” they said of the Idea of You star.

Sharing how Daredevil’s Jennifer Garner inspired Anne to push her boundaries, the source continued, “She's much more admiring of somebody like her old friend Jennifer Garner."

They addressed in conclusion, Anne thinks about Jennifer Garner that she "not only has managed to do awesome martial arts and action projects but also continues to make family movies, dramas and continues to be a devoted full time mom.”