Explosive 'Houdini' blasts music charts for Eminem

The music chart sees Eminem's 'Houdini' at the top, continuing his record to dominate the charts

June 15, 2024

Since Houdini's release, Eminem has continued to dominate the charts as he leads the Official Singles Chart.

It's not the first time the Slim Shady rap star has remained at the top of the charts, according to the Official Charts.

A look at his past chart toppers included Real Slim Shady, Stan, Without Me, Lose Yourself, Just Lose It and more.

On the track, meanwhile, Em hilariously takes aim at his kids, Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott.

Calling them "brat", he raps. "Own kids they're brats [expletive]/They can screw-off, them and you all, you too, Paul."

However, the Grammy winner has a completely different relationship with his kids, which is opposite to the lyrics he wrote. One such example was his dancing at his daughter Hailie's wedding.

Apart from this, the music video has a captivating pull and boasts an A-lister cast, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Pete Davidson.

