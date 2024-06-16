 
General Hospital star Johnny Wactor's funeral after murder: report

Wactor's killers remain at large even three weeks after fatal shooting

June 16, 2024

General Hospital star Johnny Wactor's funeral held three weeks after murder

General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina three weeks after he was shot in Los Angeles.

Wactor, 37, succumbed to bullet wounds on May 25 following a robbery incident where three suspicious men attempted to steal his car's catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles.

Parker and Wactor's brother Grant and friend Micah Parker organised a rally in Los Angeles seeking action against the culprits who remain at large.

In the final moments of his life, Wactor defended Joy by stepping in front of her before he was shot.

Wactor's friends and family gathered on Saturday afternoon for the funeral at the Summerville Baptist Church in Summerville, South Carolina.

"Laid to Rest. But still so present with us," Parker wrote on Instagram as he shared an image of a framed photo of Wactor that was displayed on the steps of the altar adorned with floral arrangements.

On the photo, he tagged the Instagram page @justiceforjohnnywactor, which provides updates from Wactor's family and friends on the search for his murderers.

His coworker Anita Joy posted an image of the funeral program, writing, "Today was beautiful for you, Johnny. We love you."

In another post, Joy wrote "Unbelievable. But you are so loved," on a photo of one of Wactor's funeral portraits.

