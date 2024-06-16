 
Geo News

David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again

David Beckham and Victoria's marriage came under scrutiny in new book 'The House of Beckhams'

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

David Beckham, Victoria face explosive claims about their marriage again

David Beckham and Victoria have once again been hit by barrages of speculations about their marriage.

Author Tom Bower has made several claims about the celebrity couple’s 27-year relationship as he says in his new book The House of Beckham that the two once maintained a “distant business relationship.”

The explosive book says that eight years ago, the publicists for each of them “fed negative stories” about the other to the media.

Tom writes that David at one point also accused Victoria and her PR team of “waging a media war” against him, but eventually they worked out their issues and decided to stay together - exactly what they had done after their marriage took hit from Rebecca Loos, David’s assistant who claims of having an affair with the footballer.

“Although the Beckhams could not hide their separate lives, they stuck together to support the brand,” Tom writes, contradictory to what David and Victoria depicted in the Netflix documentary Beckham.

He further penned, “The decision to stay together was, in part, the book claims, because both David and Victoria appreciated the importance of being a united front to their brand. [David’s] status and survival would have been washed away without Victoria’s determination to maintain the illusion of a happy family.”

