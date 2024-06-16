 
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade details how marriage makes her feel 'mature'

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott announced her marriage to Evan McClintock on May 20, 2024

June 16, 2024

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott just gave same insights into what it feels like being a married woman and how her life is going after the wedding.

In her latest video posted on Instagram, the 28-year-old daughter of the Mockingbird rapper opened up about her experience as she began a new chapter of her life.

She can be seen getting all glammed up to mark her one-month wedding anniversary with her husband, Evan McClintock.

"Get ready with me for date night," read the post's caption while the thumbnail showed a picture of the couple posing where Hailie rocked a pink-colored dress.

"It's actually crazy that it's already almost been a month since I got married. It feels like life is finally starting to slow down a little bit," Eminem’s daughter could be heard saying as she applied make-up on her face.

Previously, on May 20, she announced that she had married Evan after the couple got engaged in February after dating for over five years.

"Waking up a wife this week," she captioned the post of her announcement that featured pictures of her big day.

