Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade details how marriage makes her feel 'mature'

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott just gave same insights into what it feels like being a married woman and how her life is going after the wedding.

In her latest video posted on Instagram, the 28-year-old daughter of the Mockingbird rapper opened up about her experience as she began a new chapter of her life.

She can be seen getting all glammed up to mark her one-month wedding anniversary with her husband, Evan McClintock.

Source: Instagram

"Get ready with me for date night," read the post's caption while the thumbnail showed a picture of the couple posing where Hailie rocked a pink-colored dress.

"It's actually crazy that it's already almost been a month since I got married. It feels like life is finally starting to slow down a little bit," Eminem’s daughter could be heard saying as she applied make-up on her face.

Previously, on May 20, she announced that she had married Evan after the couple got engaged in February after dating for over five years.

"Waking up a wife this week," she captioned the post of her announcement that featured pictures of her big day.